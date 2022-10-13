No. 25 James Madison takes unbeaten mark to Georgia Southern

James Madison will try to protect its unbeaten record after moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time in the program’s history when it plays at Georgia Southern. The Dukes, led by quarterback Todd Centeio, also will try to maintain their share of the Sun Belt Conference Eastern Division lead with Coastal Carolina. Georgia Southern will look for its eighth straight win in the series, though the teams have not played since 1992. The Eagles, who won 45-42 at Nebraska on Sept. 10, will try to snap a two-game losing streak with their first conference win.

By The Associated Press

