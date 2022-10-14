AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett

Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

