C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership, joining July ’24

DALLAS (AP) — Kennesaw State has been approved for membership in Conference USA and will join the league on July 1, 2024. The move was approved Friday by the league going through a transition of its makeup. Six of the league’s 11 current members are in their last academic year before a move to the American next summer. That will be at the same time Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State join C-USA. Kennesaw State will put the league at 10 members. C-USA had 14 schools before Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss left last summer for the Sun Belt.

