Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall ran down the field, dragged a few defenders along the way and made some team history in the process. The New York Jets rookie running back had 197 total yards Sunday in the win over Miami. It was the most total yards by a Jets rookie since 1970. The second-rounder from Iowa State is quickly establishing himself as an exciting playmaker in the Jets’ offense. That’s after he was a first-round snub during the draft in April. Hall says he uses that as internal motivation every time he takes the field to prove he should’ve been one of the first 32 players selected.

