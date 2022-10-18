Padres’ bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NL Championship Series since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in a 2-0 loss in Game 1. Soto, Machado and Grisham were a combined 0 for nine with four strikeouts and a walk. The Padres’ lone hit was a single by Wil Myers in the fifth. Once Wheeler left, the Padres had runners at first and second in the ninth, but Machado flied out and Josh Bell struck out to end it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.