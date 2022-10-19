After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies had been rolling this postseason. The right-hander was given a big lead against the San Diego Padres but let them right back in the NL Championship Series. His older brother, Padres catcher Austin Nola, was right in the middle of it, too. Austin’s RBI single off his brother drew the Padres to 4-3 in a five-run fifth inning and they went on to an 8-5 victory that tied the NLCS at a game apiece. Aaron Nola went 2-0 without allowing an earned run in 12 2/3 innings as Philadelphia swept the NL wild-card round against St. Louis and upset defending World Series champion Atlanta in the Division Series. But he took the loss against the Padres in Game 2 of the NLCS.

