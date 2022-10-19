United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward headed to the changing room before the final whistle in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham. Ronaldo was an unused substitute as United produced arguably its most complete performance of the season. Ten Hag sought to avoid controversy when questioned about the incident after the match which places fresh question marks over the future of the Portugal international.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.