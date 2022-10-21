‘The Watcher’: Residents near the real home are over it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Netflix’s limited series “The Watcher” has people flocking to the neighborhood to see the real home and some residents are not happy about it.

According to NJ.com, visitors are coming from far and wide to check out the house that inspired the series in Westfield, New Jersey.

“I just thought I would come because of how interesting the story was,” the publication quoted Pradeep Soni who drove 25 minutes from his home to get a look. “The house is nice though. It’s not creepy or anything.”

The streaming giant describes “The Watcher” as “the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.”

“Ominous letters from someone calling themself ‘The Watcher’ are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out,” the show’s description reads.

It is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who soon after purchasing the six-bedroom home began receiving anonymous letters that became more and more threatening. New York Magazine documented their harrowing tale in 2018 in an article titled, “The Haunting of a Dream House.”

The family eventually sold the house for less than they paid for it.

“We are all concerned for the family living there now and their neighbors,” resident Trish Dulinkski told NJ.com. “I cannot imagine how long it will be before people lose interest so the neighborhood can go back to normal, nor can I imagine how much mail the poor current owners will receive from crackpots all over the world.”

“The Watcher” reportedly did not film at the real house at at 657 Boulevard, using a house in Rye, New York instead.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.