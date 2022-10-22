No face masks: Wolfsburg slams its ‘disrespectful’ players

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Wolfsburg has apologized and sharply criticized its own players for failing to wear mandatory face masks against the coronavirus on the train to their league game at Bayer Leverkusen. The Volkswagen-backed soccer club said players had “behaved in an intolerable manner” as they traveled by rail to Leverkusen on Friday. The club says ”several players are also said to have behaved in a disrespectful way towards train staff after being reminded of their obligation to wear face masks.” A reporter for public broadcaster WDR said some of the players had reacted by joking and laughing at repeated requests for them to comply with the mandatory face-mask regulations.

