‘Ellen’ star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

If you don’t feel old yet, just wait: Sophia Grace, the adorable dancing toddler from “Ellen,” is going to be a mom.

Sophia Grace Brownlee, who became famous as a child for her exuberant music covers and frequent appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” alongside her cousin, is expecting her first child, she announced in a YouTube video on Saturday.

Brownlee first shot to fame in 2011 when a video of herself and her cousin Rosie McClelland dancing and singing to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” went viral.

Now 19, the content creator is 21 weeks pregnant, she said in her YouTube video. “The reason I left it so long is because I always want to make sure everything’s completely fine and that, you know, everything’s safe (with the baby),” she said.

“I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked, because it probably was quite unexpected,” she continued. “I was very shocked when I first found out. I’ve gotten used to it now and I’m super, super, happy about it.”

She added that she knows the gender of the baby and will reveal it to her followers at a later date. She also shared images from her sonograms and showed off her baby bump in the video.

Brownlee’s pregnancy announcement has received more than a million views as of Sunday afternoon.

Her YouTube channel — which has more than 3 million subscribers — consists of a wide variety of lifestyle content, including clothing try-ons, makeup tutorials and music videos.

But she plans to produce more pregnancy-related and maternity videos in the coming weeks, she said.

“I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have lots of different content from what I usually have. I guess my channel might turn into something new,” Brownlee said. “I’m super excited.”

