Flint weather ball gets upgrade, turning pink for breast cancer awareness

By Blake Keller

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — For the first time in its 66-year history, the weather ball in Flint is changing a different color than the usual red, blue, and yellow legacy colors.

This weekend, the weather ball will be shining pink over downtown Flint in conjunction with the American Cancer Society‘s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer“ event at the Flat Lot. TV5 was the first to get a tour of the new upgrades made to the weather ball and made the switch to the pink color.

The weather ball underwent energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades that now includes a wide range of color combinations. Huntington Bank Regional President of Mid-Michigan, Greg Viener, said to look for future color changes.

TV5's Blake Keller was invited to change the color to pink and is an ambassador for the Real Men Wear Pink of Mid-Michigan campaign.

The weather ball will be pink all weekend long.

