Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and later allegedly firing shots at a federal courthouse died months ago. Authorities said Monday in releasing court documents that 64-year-old Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15. However, many of the court documents in his case were sealed until this week, including those showing his arrest in connection with the Planned Parenthood arson case. The documents added that Reno was later accused of firing at a federal building in Knoxville and damaging windows. Detained since July, Reno had been temporarily released for medical treatment in August. The cause of death wasn’t immediately disclosed.

