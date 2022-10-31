Bucs place Barrett on IR, add 2 players to practice squad
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve and signed two other players to the practice squad. Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39½ over the past four seasons. The Bucs also announced Monday that receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ryan Smith have returned to the team as members of the practice squad.