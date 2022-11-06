After glimmer of hope, Cardinals back to mistake-filled ways

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they’ve scored all season. They saved their sloppy play and infuriating mistakes for the rest of the game. The result was a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Cardinals further into the NFC West basement at 3-6. The culprits for the defeat were familiar: penalties, dropped passes, lost fumbles and bad snaps. Quarterback Kyler Murray says the Cardinals are playing “bad football” and getting the results they should expect.

