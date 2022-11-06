Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17

ATLANTA (AP) — Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Los Angeles Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17. Dicker also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17. The rookie from Texas was signed to the practice squad Thursday and activated Sunday in place of injured Dustin Hopkins. This was only Dicker’s second NFL game. He also made a late, go-ahead kick for the Philadelphia Eagles as an injury replacement in Week 5.

