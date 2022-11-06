Year 1 of the Kelly era at No. 7 LSU looks to be memorable

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hiring coach Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame already cost LSU $500,000 more than anticipated. Not that anyone in Baton Rouge is complaining. The Southeastern Conference will lay a $250,000 fine on the Tigers for the second time in two games because fans rushed the field after beating Alabama. LSU is ranked seventh in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Both the Alabama win and the win against Ole Miss have put LSU in control of the SEC West in just the first year of Kelly’s decade-long, $100 million contract.

