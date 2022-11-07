Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers’ 8-game win streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers’ eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory. Norman Powell scored 10 of his 17 points during the frantic final rally by the Clippers, who finished the game on a 21-6 run. Donovan Mitchell hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 30 points, and Evan Mobley added a season-high 26 before fouling out in the final minute. Cleveland hadn’t lost since opening night in Toronto.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.