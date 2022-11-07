‘The Masked Singer’ reveals Walrus and Milkshake

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“The Masked Singer” unveiled Walrus and Milkshake on the latest episode of the singing competition.

Sunday’s episode was also the show’s 100th episode.

Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger all dressed for the theme, which was the ’90s.

Walrus performed “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors and his clues included the words “full house” and that he once tap-danced for a ’90s talk show host.

The panel guessed John Stamos, Joey Lawrence and Mario Lopez. Thicke was correct with Lawrence.

Milkshake told the crowd he’d been “making hits since he was young” and performed “Jump On It” by Sir Mix-a-Lot.

The panel guessed LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, or T.I. Milkshake was eliminated revealed as football player Le’Veon Bell.

The Lambs sang “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette, with the panel guessing The Corrs, SWV or The Chicks.

The remaining unmasked contestants are Harp, and the Lambs, who fans have hinted may be Wilson Phillips.

The third and final three-week round airs Nov. 9.

