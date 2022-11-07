Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

Tyson Foods heir and Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed. According to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday from a woman who returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed. When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated.” Tyson faces a court hearing in December. Tyson Foods says it’s aware of the incident but considers it a personal matter and had no comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.