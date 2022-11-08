Clemson’s Swinney: If DJ can’t improve, “someone else” plays

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve the 12th-ranked Tigers’ recent struggles on offense. Even if that means benching starter DJ Uiagalelei for more than a few series. Clemson’s offense was never a factor in a 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame that ended the Tigers’ undefeated start. Uiagalelei is expected to start Saturday against Louisville. But Swinney says if Uiagalelei can’t get back to the form he displayed earlier this season, someone else will go in at quarterback. Uiagalelei was removed from the past two games, although he returned at Notre Dame after backup Cade Klubnik threw an interception.

