Giants’ McKinney accepts responsibility for ATV accident

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney accepted responsibility for the off-road accident that injured his left hand during the bye week and will force him to miss at least the next four games. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the mishap in Mexico last week, McKinney said his injured fingers were surgically repaired when he returned to the United States. He wore a hard cast on his hand and a sling over his shoulder. McKinney was vague in giving details about the accident which he said happened on Wednesday of last week.

