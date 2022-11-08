Massachusetts voters weighing stark choice for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are weighing starkly different candidates for governor as they cast their ballots. The election pits Democrat Maura Healey, who would be the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor, against Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who was endorsed by Donald Trump. If elected, Healey would return the governor’s office to Democratic hands for the first time in eight years. The office is currently held by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted against seeking a third term. If Diehl wins, he would extend Massachusetts’ recent history of electing Republican governors to balance out a Democrat-controlled state Legislature.

