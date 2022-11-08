Michigan, Kentucky among states with abortion on ballot
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion this summer, lawmakers in a dozen states have passed near-total bans and the issue has been thrust to the center of races around the country. But the only direct test of how voters feel about abortion law after Roe v. Wade has been in Kansas, where voters soundly rejected a push to eliminate state constitutional protections for abortion. Now, five more states will get a gauge of voter sentiment about abortion, from deep-red Kentucky to purple Michigan to blue California.