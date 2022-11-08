North Dakota Rep. Armstrong defeats former Miss America Mund

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong has won a third term by defeating former Miss America Cara Mund in a House race that was shaken up by Mund’s late entry as an independent. The 46-year-old Armstrong has deep ties to the state’s energy industries and held a huge financial advantage going into the election. Mund jumped into the race in the summer, citing her support for abortion rights as the major reason. The Democratic candidate, who opposes abortion rights, dropped out soon after Mund entered, citing pressure from his own party. Republicans portrayed Mund as a Democrat except in name and highlighted past remarks where she expressed concern about climate change.

