Republican Edwards wins US House seat in western N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the liberal mountain city of Asheville — the lone blue pocket in a sea of red — and many of the state’s mountain counties bordering Tennessee and Georgia. The race has been without an incumbent since May when Cawthorn lost the Republican primary after just one term on Capitol Hill. Edwards has served in the state Senate since 2016.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

