Scattered snow late Wednesday, with colder temperatures moving in

Scattered snow and gusty winds will stick around late Wednesday.

Wednesday night, snow likely, mainly before 3 a.m., cloudy, with a low in the upper 20’s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Thursday it will be mostly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of snow. Then gradually becoming sunny, with a high in the upper 20’s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph. For Thursday night, there is a chance of freezing fog with a low around 12°.

Friday, patchy freezing fog before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25°.