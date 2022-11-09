Syria increases gas production, hopes for more electricity

FURUQLUS, Syria (AP) — Officials at Syria’s main gas company say newly installed turbine compressors at a gas facility in central Syria will lead to production increase that will help ease the war-torn country’s electricity crisis. The director general of the Syrian Gas Co. said Wednesday the expected increase will be about 500,000 cubic meters (17.6 million cubic feet) a day. He said gas will be delivered to customers such as power stations and as gas cylinders for clients. He said the project is part of a contract with a Russian engineering company in the oil and gas industry. Syria suffers long hours of electricity cuts due to the 11-year conflict.

