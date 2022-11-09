Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods is returning to competition next month in the Bahamas. He announced his decision on Twitter and it was not a big surprise. Woods is tournament host of the Hero World Challenge. He’ll be part of a 20-man field that features 18 of the top 21 players in the current world ranking. Woods says other sponsor exemptions are going to Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Kisner. Woods hasn’t played since missing the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July. He played only two other tournaments this year. Both were majors. He made the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship.

