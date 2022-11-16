1 month left of Open Enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – You have one month left to enroll in 2023 health coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange.

Open Enrollment will close on Dec. 15, 2022, and Your Health Idaho is encouraging individuals to sign up now and not wait until the last minute. A record number of Idahoans have already enrolled for coverage at YourHealthIdaho.org.

Enrollments are up more than 80% compared to last year, proving the system enhancements have made the process easier than ever before. With the implementation of real-time eligibility, applying for a tax credit and coverage is now done on the same application. Within minutes, Idahoans will find out the amount of their tax credit allowing them to start shopping immediately.

“As an agent, Your Health Idaho has made it as easy as possible to shop for my client’s healthcare coverage. I’ve worked with several exchanges across the nation and Your Health Idaho is the best,” Your Health Idaho-certified Agent Brian McKellar said.

YourHealthIdaho.org is the only place Idahoans can apply for and use tax credits, to significantly lower monthly premiums. In fact, more than 85% of enrollees qualify and one in three end up paying $0 for their monthly health insurance premiums. Your Health Idaho is encouraging individuals who previously did not qualify to reapply. The enhanced tax credits and easier application and enrollment process make for a perfect opportunity to save a significant amount of money on health coverage.

With 162 plans through eight medical and four dental carriers for 2023 coverage, Idahoans have more health insurance choices than ever before at YourHealthIdaho.org. St. Luke’s Health Plan, Moda Health Plan, and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America all debuted plans on-exchange this year.

“Idahoans know they need health insurance, they just don’t think they can afford it,” Your Health Idaho executive director Pat Kelly said. “With the enhanced tax credits, that are only available through Your Health Idaho, many Idahoans are finding health insurance is affordable. If you weren’t eligible in previous years, it’s time to check again.”

For Idahoans who are unsure about how to enroll or determine if they qualify for a tax credit, officials recommend working with a Your Health Idaho-certified insurance agent or broker, many of whom are bilingual. Their services are available at no cost. A list of certified agents and brokers is available online at YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help.

Idahoans who want health insurance for the upcoming year must pick their plan by midnight, Dec. 15, 2022. Your Health Idaho is urging Idahoans not to wait until the last minute to apply. Coverage for plans selected during Open Enrollment begins Jan. 1, 2023.