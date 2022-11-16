Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of registered voters who do not have a state or federally-issued photo ID with them when they vote in-person to provide another proof of identity to cast a ballot. New tallies from several counties released on Wednesday show there is no chance for the measure to pass. It was the last of 10 measures on the ballot to be called by The Associated Press.

