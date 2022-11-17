Aaron Carter’s manager ‘pleased’ his memoir has been put on hold

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Aaron Carter’s manager is happy that the planned release of a posthumous memoir has been held.

“We are very pleased to hear that memoir has been postponed and would like to thank Andy Symonds [publisher of Ballast Books] for doing so,” his manager Taylor Helgeson said in a statement provided to CNN. “Thank you for respecting our wishes and the wishes of the family.”

Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home on November 5. He was 34.

The plan to release “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life” was met with backlash, including from Carter’s former girlfriend, actress Hilary Duff, who had called it “disgusting.”

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting,” Duff, who dated Carter off and on from 2000 to 2003, told the Daily Mail. “In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Scott Atherton, the attorney for Ballast Books, said in a widely distributed statement the book release was deferred “out of respect for the Carter family.”

“Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him,” he said.

The LA County Coroner is still working to determine the cause of Carter’s death.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.