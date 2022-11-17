Arizona acquires ’20 AL Rookie of the Year Lewis from M’s

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis on Thursday, betting that the 27-year-old can regain the form that helped him become the American League’s Rookie of the Year in 2020. The D-backs sent catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel to the Seattle Mariners. Lewis was an emerging star during the shortened 2020 season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs. He hasn’t come close to that level of production since, partly because of a right knee injury. He hit just .143 and three homers last season while spending a big chunk of the year in the minors.

