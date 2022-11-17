No. 1 South Carolina wins 12th straight vs. Clemson 85-31

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 15 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds in No. 1 South Carolina’s 85-31 victory over Clemson on Thursday night. It was the Gamecocks’ 12th straight win over their rival. Cooke and the Gamecocks used smothering defense and accurate shooting to take control early. Freshman Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points including a breakaway, one-handed dunk in the final period. Things will get a lot tougher for South Carolina next time out when it heads to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday in an early season showdown.

