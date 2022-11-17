Padres, reliever Suarez agree to 5-year deal through ’27

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and reliever Robert Suarez have agreed to a five-year deal that runs through 2027. The deal has a player opt-out clause following the 2025 season. The right-hander appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out. He would allow just nine earned runs the rest of the season. Suarez had a 3.00 ERA over seven appearances in the postseason. He took the loss in Game 5 of the NLCS when San Diego was eliminated by Philadelphia.

