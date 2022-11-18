Bellator MMA to make CBS debut with Fedor-Bader showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will make its network television debut on CBS with Fedor Emelianenko taking on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on Feb. 4. The show will be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The light heavyweight belt is also expected to be on the line with Yoel Romero scheduled to take on the winner of champion Vadim Nemkov’s meeting with Corey Anderson, health permitting. CBS is getting back into MMA with Bellator, the promotion owned by CBS’ parent conglomerate, Paramount Global. From 2008 to 2010, CBS aired a handful of shows from the Strikeforce promotion.

