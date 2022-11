CLEVELAND (AP) — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region. Officials had considered pushing the game back from Saturday to Sunday. But Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says that option isn’t feasible. A decision about possibly rescheduling the contest will be made next week, according to the MAC.

