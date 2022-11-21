Rams’ 4-game skid, Stafford’s injury make for bleak outlook

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ dismal season just keeps getting worse, and Matthew Stafford’s latest injury suggests it’s unlikely to get much better. The Rams’ 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints sent them into their first four-game losing streak since their homecoming season in 2016. Sean McVay took over the following year and ushered in a half-decade of success, but the defending Super Bowl champions have nearly run out of chances to get this ensuing season back on track. Stafford was evaluated for a concussion during the game, and the offense was ineffective without him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.