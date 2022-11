US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect

Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven’t — at least for now. That’s according to a first look at the new shots’ real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who’d had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who’ve skipped the new shot.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.