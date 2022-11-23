Iron Bowl still stands out, even without CFP implications

There’s nothing like the Iron Bowl, even when the Southeastern Conference title or a College Football Playoff berth isn’t on the line. No. 8 Alabama and Auburn matchup in Tuscaloosa on a Saturday filled with traditional rivalry matchups like Florida-Florida State, Georgia-Georgia Tech and Clemson-South Carolina. The Crimson Tide are looking to gain a 10th victory and avoid a third loss, something that hasn’t happened since 2010. Auburn and interim coach Carnell Williams can turn a forgettable season into a joyous one with a victory.

