Week 11 provided happy returns across NFL

It was a rare week of happy returns in the NFL. After only one kick or punt was returned for a touchdown in the first 10 weeks of the season, two were taken back in memorable fashion on Sunday. Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a kickoff return for Atlanta and Marcus Jones did it on a punt for New England. That marked the second time in the past three seasons that there was a kick and punt return touchdown on the same day. It also happened on Dec. 26, 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.