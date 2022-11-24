Miller leads No. 18 Alabama past No. 12 Michigan State 81-70

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 18 Alabama pulled away to beat No. 12 Michigan State 81-70 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. After a rather light schedule for the first couple of weeks, Alabama (5-0) passed its first test of the season against the short-handed Spartans (3-2). Noah Gurley added 12 points, and Noah Clowney and Jahvon Quinerly both finished with 10 points. Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 21 points and A.J. Hoggard added 18.

