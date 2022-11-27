Goalless Mexico on brink of World Cup elimination

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Mexico has gone without a goal for 384 minutes since their second group stage match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The scoring drought continued Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to Messi and Argentina, dropping El Tri got last place in Group C. Mexico has one remaining game, a must-win against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

