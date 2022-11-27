McGlockton seals win for Boston College over Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — Devin McGlockton hit the go-ahead layup and iced the game with a pair of free throws a minute later and Boston College defeated Rhode Island 53-49. Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points for Boston College and McGlockton finished with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. McGlockton’s layup with 1:07 remaining gave the Eagles the lead for good at 50-48. Rhode Island fought hard on its next possession, grabbing three offensive rebounds before Ishmael Leggett was fouled and went to the line with 36 seconds remaining. He made one of two to trail 50-49. Later, Brayon Freeman missed inside for Rhode Island before McGlockton hit two free throws for a four-point BC lead with 8 seconds remaining.

