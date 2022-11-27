Texans sticking with Kyle Allen despite ugly loss to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith is sticking with Kyle Allen, even after Allen struggled in the Texans’ ugly 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Allen started in place of struggling second-year quarterback Davis Mills. He was 26-of-39 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions. He was candid after the game about his poor play, saying he didn’t execute his job. Houston’s offense struggled so much that it may not have mattered who was at quarterback. It turned the ball over three times, not including two fumbles that they were able to recover.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.