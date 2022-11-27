Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou pulled off a mysterious disappearing act before his team’s World Cup game against Belgium on Sunday. Bounou was named in the Moroccan starting lineup, came out with his team and sang the national anthem before kickoff as usual. Suddenly when the game started reserve keeper Monir El Kajoui was in Morocco’s goal. While there was no immediate explanation from the Morocco team or match officials at Al Thumama Stadium, Moroccan TV channel 2M said on its official Twitter account that Bounou had felt dizzy and asked to be replaced. Bounou is Morocco’s No. 1 goalkeeper and plays for Spanish club Sevilla. He played in Morocco’s 0-0 draw with Croatia in the opening round.

