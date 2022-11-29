Rescuers race to save pilot whales stranded on Eastham beach

By WBZ Staff

EASTHAM (WBZ) — Animal welfare workers were racing to save five pilot whales stranded on a beach in Eastham on Tuesday.

A sixth whale, a calf, has died.

Rescuers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare have covered the whales in blankets and are caring for them with IV fluids.

“Some of these animals are very large,” IFAW director of marine mammal rescue and research Brian Sharp said. “The largest animal we estimate is almost 4,000 pounds – almost two tons.”

The whales were initially spotted swimming north of Sunken Meadow close to shore on Monday night. They hope to help get them back out to sea once high tide arrives in the afternoon at about 3:20 p.m.

