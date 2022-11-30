4 appear in court over terror attack at Ivory Coast beach

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Four men charged in connection with a 2016 terror attack on a beach in Ivory Coast have appeared in court. A total of 18 defendants face murder and terrorism charges stemming from the attack on Grand-Bassam. Nineteen people were killed there on a Sunday afternoon in 2016 when Islamic extremists with Kalashnikov assault rifles stormed the beachfront area and opened fire. Grand-Bassam is linked by highway to Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s commercial hub, and was a popular weekend destination with expatriates there. Eight of the victims killed that day were foreigners, Prosecutors did not address where the other defendants were on Wednesday or whether they might appear at a later date.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.