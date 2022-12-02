Bucks’ Middleton eager to shake off rust in return to action

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is planning to play his first NBA game in about 7 1/2 months. He says he may need some time to adjust. The three-time All-Star plans to make his 2022-23 debut Friday night when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton has been recovering from offseason surgery on his left wrist. The Bucks’ injury report lists him as probable. The 31-year-old hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee April 20 in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.

