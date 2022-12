BOSTON (AP) — Miami leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the starting lineup for the Heat’s rematch against the Boston Celtics. The 33-year-old Butler was sidelined with a sore right knee for the previous seven games before Friday, including a 134-121 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden that was played in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who sat courtside adjacent to Boston’s bench.

