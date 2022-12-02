French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in Louisiana on the last day of his visit to the U.S. Macron’s office says the visit is being held to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy in the state named for France’s famous Sun King Louis XIV. Macron’s schedule on Friday includes meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards and seeing the historic French Quarter in New Orleans, The Advocate reported that the visit will be the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle, in 1960.

By SARA CLINE and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

